Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige stated that his team will not be "targeting" Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their tri-series final against India A on Sunday. Sri Lanka A defeated Afghanistan A by 103 runs to book their spot in the summit clash against India A. Arachchige also addressed the on-field spat involving Sooryavanshi during their previous encounter, describing it as a "normal" in a tense match. Chasing 14 runs off the final three balls in the Super Over, Sooryavanshi had failed to guide his team to victory and got into a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players, which ended with him pushing Vishen Halambage.

However, Arachchige made it clear that his squad has moved past the incident.

"The boys are not targeting anyone or anything. We are just enjoying ourselves. In a close game like a Super Over, emotions come out. That's normal," Arachchige told Sportstar.

The Sri Lanka A skipper also expressed strong confidence ahead of the final. "With the batting, there is no issue. And with the bowling, every fast bowler and spinner is doing very well. I think we are in good shape," he said.

Earlier, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that the 15-year-old possesses a rare ability to attract audiences and should be allowed to develop naturally without being burdened by expectations.

"What I like about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is he has an appetite to score runs and an appetite to dominate. At the same time, he could stay there and play also," Srikkanth told PTI at his residence here on Thursday.

"If he progresses beyond T20 cricket to one-day cricket, and then to Test cricket, and if he clicks in Test cricket, which he will, I am sure then you will see a revival of Test cricket.

"You need that kind of cricketer today. People switch on the TV just to watch Sooryavanshi. I switch on the TV to watch Sooryavanshi. That is the aura he has created around himself. And he is something amazing."

(With PTI inputs)

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