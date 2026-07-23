Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's mayhem in senior international cricket began in his fourth match. After three innings against England, which resulted in scores of 14, 13, and 15, Sooryavanshi did not take long to flourish against Zimbabwe. He took full advantage of wayward bowling by the Zimbabwe attack to unleash carnage. With four sixes and four fours, Sooryavanshi slammed an 18-ball fifty. He fell the very next ball after reaching the landmark in the 1st T20I of the three-match series.

In hitting the half-century, Sooryavanshi broke three world records, including one set by Sachin Tendulkar in 1989. Sooryavanshi is aged 15 years and 118 days as of July 23. He is the youngest player to score a maiden fifty in international cricket among full-member teams.

Here are his three world records.

Youngest at the time of a T20I fifty

15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ZIM, Harare, 2026

16y 56d - Louis Bruce (Gibraltar) vs Malta, Albergaria, 2021

16y 76d - Kavin Chaddha (Indonesia) vs Sweden, Bali, 2026

16y 89d - Alusine Turay (Sierra Leone) vs Ghana, Benoni, 2023

16y 118d - Tenjin Rabgey (Bhutan) vs China, Kuala Lumpur, 2023

According to Cricbuzz, the previous record by a batter from a full-member team was: 17y 296d - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) vs ZIM, Chattogram, 2019

Youngest at the time of a maiden fifty in international cricket (full-member teams)

15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ZIM, Harare, 2026 (T20I)

16y 213d - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs PAK, Faisalabad, 1989 (Test)

16y 214d - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs SL, Nairobi, 1996 (ODI)

17y 39d - Mushtaq Mohammad (PAK) vs IND, Kolkata, 1960 (Test)

17y 63d - Mohammad Ashraful (BAN) vs SL, Colombo (SSC), 2001 (Test)

Sooryavanshi is also the youngest player to register a 50-plus score in men's international cricket overall (full-member and associate teams). Before him, the only other player to score a fifty before turning 16 was Nepal's Kushal Malla. He achieved the feat at the age of 15 years and 340 days in an ODI against the USA in Kirtipur in 2020.

Earlier, pacer Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Playing his first game for India since October 2024, the injury-prone speedster cranked up serious pace from the outset.

He had opener Brian Bennett (0) caught behind off a peach with the very first ball of the match, beating the batter with a hard-length delivery that straightened slightly to take the outside edge.

The on-field umpire did not hear the nick, but a confident India got the decision in their favour via DRS.

Mayank, who underwent surgery last year following a stress fracture, consistently hit speeds beyond 145 kmph. He targeted a back-of-a-length area and often hurried the batters with his pace.

The extra pace played a role in his second wicket as Dion Myers (6) failed to time his pull shot in the fifth over.

Debutant Ashok Sharma, who went for a couple of boundaries in his first over, stemmed the flow of runs in his next two overs.

Not familiar with the conditions, India captain Shreyas Iyer put the hosts in to bat.

With Bennett's first-ball dismissal, Zimbabwe felt instant pressure and their situation worsened by the end of the powerplay as they struggled to 26 for three.

Sensing an opportunity to score against Shivam Dube, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza went for the release shot only to be caught at deep square leg, making it 32 for four in the eighth over.

Ryan Burl (26 off 35), Wessly Madhevere (38 off 34) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out off 20) were able to hang around for a while, helping their team cross the 120-run mark.

Marumani played some entertaining shots in the cow-corner region.

Ravi Bishnoi, who had made a disappointing comeback in the UK, ended with tidy figures of 1 for 24 in his four overs.

India are seeking their first win under new captain Iyer, having endured a winless tour of Ireland and England

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