Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday finalised a five-match one-day series with England next year ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup being co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The series will be held in England from May 15 to 26. The PCB said the series would serve as valuable preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup, to be held from October 4 to November 21. Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings, while England occupy the seventh spot.

The last time Pakistan toured England for an ODI series was in 2021.

England are also scheduled to tour Pakistan in November this year for a Triangular series also involving Sri Lanka.

The PCB has yet to announce the dates and venues for the series.

Series schedule:

May 15 – First ODI, Southampton

May 19 – Second ODI, Manchester

May 21 – Third ODI, Leeds

May 23 – Fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street

May 26 – Fifth ODI, Cardiff.

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