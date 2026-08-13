Australia women's cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner finally reacted to the controversy surrounding her separation from estranged wife Monica Wright. Wright alleged that Gardner had an affair with teammate Georgia Voll and that ultimately led to their separation. Wright went on to slam Cricket Australia (CA) for not taking action against Gardner and allowing her to hold a leadership position in the team. Gardner took to social media to thank CA for the support and said that her separation with Wright is a personal matter. She added that she will not be making any further public statements about the subject.

"While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain. I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come. I am grateful for the time Monica and shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future. I won't be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected," Gardner posted on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Wright demanded the authorities to strip Gardner of the vice-captaincy role.

“I think if you're privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there's a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.

“What I can't understand is why Cricket Australia hasn't said anything publicly."

However, Cricket Australia responded to the comments by stating that the incident was "private and personal".

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy. This includes putting appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes,” CA said.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's World Cup Champions Celebrate Wildly At Cibeles Square