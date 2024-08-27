USA vs Canada 5th T20I Live Streaming: USA will be squaring off against Canada in the fifth T20I tri-nation series, which also includes Netherlands. The fifth match will be played on Tuesday at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. Canada will be coming to this clash after defeating hosts Netherlands in their previous match by eight runs. However, USA are at the bottom of the points table and have lost both of their previous games. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be eager to clinch a win.

When will the USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match be played?

The USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match will be played on Tuesday, August 27.

Where will the USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match be played?

The USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg.

What time will the USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match start?

The USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match?

The USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match?

The USA vs Canada, Tri-Series 2024, 5th T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)