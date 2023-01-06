Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai on Wednesday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took charge of his treatment. Pant, who had sustained serious injuries in a horrific car crash on December 30 while driving from Delhi to Roorkee, had been receiving treatment in Dehradun till the BCCI decided to move him to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Not long after Pant was shifted to the new hospital, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of the medical institution where Pant has been kept, triggering a plethora of reactions from fans on social media.

Urvashi posted a story on Instagram, featuring a picture of the hospital where Pant is receiving treatment at present. Urvashi did not write anything on the Instagram story, but she mentioned that she was in Mumbai then.

Fans didn't mince words while expressing what they felt about the actress' decision to post this picture. Here are some reactions:

If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi



RT pic.twitter.com/ms8RKm2ZCG — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 5, 2023

Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment !#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/R3VzCKAxb0 — Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) January 5, 2023

Never seen such a shameless lady, just using Rishabh pant 's name for attention nd engagement.#Urvashirautela pic.twitter.com/JkseL6ZMnI — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 6, 2023

Not long after the news of Pant's car crash broke, Urvashi had taken to Twitter, saying she was 'praying' for someone and their family's wellbeing. While she didn't mention the person's name, fans understood that the actress was referring to Rishabh Pant.

I pray for you & your family's wellbeing. — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) December 30, 2022

As far as Pant's status is concerned, the wicket-keeper batter has been scheduled to undergo surgery for ligament tears he sustained during the crash.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the BCCI had said in a statement.

Pant has already undergone a plastic surgery for the burns he had incurred during the car crash. It will take a few months before the wicket-keeper batter could be deemed fit to resume cricketing duties.

