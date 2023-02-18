Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery and even called him “India's pride” while speaking to paparazzi on Friday. The actress was at the Mumbai Airport when photographers asked her about the video Pant published on social media which showed him walking for the first time after undergoing surgery. The actress was initially not sure about what picture the photographers were talking about, but she then said, "He is an asset to our country," and called him "India's pride." When a photographer said that their prayers are with the Indian cricket team star who was injured in road accident, she replied, "Humari bhi (Mine as well)."

The young cricketer sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on December 30 and although his car caught fire due to the incident, Pant was able to safely escape in time.

Since then, he has undergone several surgeries and according to reports, his burns are also getting better. The doctors have predicted he will need 6-9 months to recover from injuries completely and he will surely miss this year's Indian Premier League.

Urvashi has posted several cryptic messages about the cricketer including posting a picture of the hospital Pant was in and putting the caption "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela" in a picture.

Earlier, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev expressed his concern for the youngster and on a lighter note, he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in that near-fatal accident.

Kapil Dev, in a video on Uncut, said that Pant's absence has left the Indian team in tatters. Just like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.

Featured Video Of The Day

Ravi Shastri Bowls For Women's Cricket