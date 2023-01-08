South Africa managed to pull off a draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, denying Australia a series clean sweep. The hosts needed 14 wickets for victory on the final day of the match, but the Proteas comfortably saw off the threat to earn a first draw. The teams shook hands with five overs left and South Africa at 106 for two in their second innings. Australia had declared their first innings for 475 for 4 before bundling out South Africa for 255 and then enforcing the follow-on.

Australia won the series against South Africa 2-0 and despite a draw in the final match, they sit comfortably on top of the World Test Championship table with a win percentage of 75.56. India are at the second spot with a win percentage of 58.93.

It is worth noting that both the sides have some real good chance to advance to the final with Australia having almost secured their berth. What makes it look more interesting is the fact that India will host Australia in a four-match Test series, starting February 9 in Nagpur.

Sri Lanka are at the third position with a win percentage of 53.33 and they too remain in serious race for a spot in WTC final, however, they need some other results to also go in their favour apart from winning their upcoming two Test matches in New Zealand.

Here is the updated WTC points table:

South Africa are at the fourth spot with 48.72 percentage points, while England follow them with 46.97 percentage points in their kitty. West Indies (40.91), Pakistan (38.1), New Zealand (27.27) and Bangladesh (11.11) are at the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

(With AFP Inputs)

