Pakistan on Wednesday reclaimed the third spot in the World Test Championship tables after beating Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Riding on Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten knock of 160, Pakistan chased down a record total of 342 in Galle. Pakistan boosted their winning percentage to 58.33 percent, with only South Africa (71.43%) and Australia (70%) now ahead of the Babar Azam-led side. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who had claimed the third spot after beating Australia in the second Test of the two-match series, have slipped down to the sixth spot (48.15 win percentage)

Courtesy of Pakistan's win, India improve one spot to fourth (52.08%) and West Indies rise to fifth (50%), ahead of the second and final Test between the two sides in Galle next week.

Pakistan can further close the gap on South Africa and Australia if they win the second Test.

Similarly, Sri Lanka can also reclaim the third spot if they beat Pakistan, and level the series.

England, New Zealand and Bangladesh complete the bottom three with win percentages of 33.33, 25.93 and 13.33 respectively.

England will play three Tests at home against South Africa next month, and will keen to move up the table.

Since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach, England are yet to lose a Test match (four wins from as many games).

The first cycle of the World Test Championship saw India and New Zealand finish in the top 2 spots in the points table and they contested the final in Southampton last year with New Zealand coming out on top.