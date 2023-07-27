Spinner Noman Ali claimed seven wickets on Thursday as Pakistan hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside four days of the second Test to sweep the series 2-0. Noman took the first seven wickets, before pacer Naseem Shah took the final three to bowl Sri Lanka out for 188 in the final session in Colombo after Pakistan declared their first innings on 576-5. Abdullah Shafique was the star of the show with his maiden double ton as he and Agha Salman set up a big total for Pakistan in a rain-hit encounter.

The win saw Pakistan retain their top spot in the World Test Champions 2023-25 points table.

Here's how the WTC Points Table looks after Pakistan's demolition of Sri Lanka:

Pakistan remain top with a 100 per cent win record so far, ahead of arch rivals India. The Rohit Sharma-led side has a win percentage of 66.67 after their rain-hit second Test against West Indies ended in a draw.

Australia and England, currently squaring off in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, are third and fourth with win percentages of 54.17 and 29.17, respectively.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-1 after the drawn fourth Test in Manchester ended England's hopes of a comeback.

The draw the against India in the second Test earned West Indies some valuable points. They are fifth in the table with a win a PCT of 16.67.

Sri Lanka slip down to the bottom, with South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh yet to play a Test so far in the ongoing cycle.