Team India on Sunday moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. This comes after India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and South Africa lost to Australia in their first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Proteas lost the match by six wickets after crumbling to scores of 152 and 99 in their first and second innings, respectively. Notably, India were fourth and South Africa were second in the table, prior to the start of both the games.

Here's how the updated World Test Championship points table looks like:

Australia, following their win over the Proteas, remain top of the table with a win percentage of 76.92. The Pat Cummins-led side has played 13 games so far, winning nine of them.

India are now behind them at second spot with a win percentage of 55.77.

Meanwhile, South Africa dropped down to the third spot, following their defeat, and now have a win percentage of 54.55.

Sri Lanka also lost one spot after India's win and are now currently fourth. They have a win percentage of 53.33.

England and Pakistan, who are currently squaring off in the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi, are fifth and sixth with win percentages of 44.44 and 42.42, respectively. England lead the series 2-0, following their wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh complete the bottom three with win percentages of 40.91, 25.93 and 12.12, respectively.

The first cycle of the World Test Championship saw India and New Zealand finish in the top 2 spots in the points table and they contested the final in Southampton last year with New Zealand coming out on top.

