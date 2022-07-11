Sri Lanka sprang a huge surprise in Galle in the second Test match against Australia as they beat the top ranked Test team in the world by an innings and 39 runs in what was a crushing defeat for Pat Cummins and his team. This is Australia's first defeat in this cycle of the World Test Championship. The victory meant Sri Lanka drew the 2-match series 1-1 The defeat for Australia has had a huge impact on the World Test Championship standings as Australia have dropped to the second spot after the loss as their percentage points now stand at 70. South Africa have moved to the top of the WTC points table as their percentage points is 71.43.

Sri Lanka have moved up to the third spot, leaving Pakistan and India behind. This is huge for the Sri Lankan team as they now have a chance to further improve their position on the table as they take on Pakistan in a series at home soon.

Sri Lanka now have 54.17 percentage points, which is slightly more than Pakistan (52.38) and India (52.08)

The first cycle of the World Test Championship saw India and New Zealand finish in the top 2 spots in the points table and they contested the final in Southampton last year with New Zealand coming out on top.