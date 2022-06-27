The era of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes has begun in the most emphatic fashion as England got the better of New Zealand in the three-match Test series and the hosts won the series 3-0. In the third Test at Headingley, England chased down 296 with seven wickets in hand. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 86 and 71 respectively and England now have momentum behind them going into the Test against England, which begins Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Test series against New Zealand saw England playing an attacking brand of cricket that has always been natural to the Three Lions head coach Brendon McCullum. This series win has also helped England rise a few places in the World Test Championship standings and the side is now placed at the seventh spot with a win percentage of 28.89.

On the other hand, WTC defending champions New Zealand are at the ninth spot with a win percentage of 25.93. The BlackCaps now face an uphill task and it looks unlikely that they would be able to make it to the final which is slated to be played next year.

India are at the third spot with a win percentage of 58.33 while Australia are the top spot. Australia will next square off against Sri Lanka, who are at the fourth spot.

South Africa are currently at the second spot with a win percentage of 71.43. Pakistan are at the fifth spot, with West Indies at the sixth spot.

Bangladesh are at the ninth spot with a win percentage of 14.81.