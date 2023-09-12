Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show as India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring thriller at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday. Sri Lanka's youngster Dunith Wellalage too showed brilliant all-round skills but failed to take his team over the line. Defending a total of 213 runs, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 172 despite Wellalage's gritty 42 not out. With the win on Tuesday, India booked a spot for themselves in the final of the tournament.

Wellalage and Charith Asalanka helped the hosts bundle India out for a below-par total on the spin-friendly wicket in Colombo. Wellalage returned with a five-wicket haul (5 for 40) while Asalanka picked 4 for 18.

Rohit Sharma with a 53-run knock was the highest scorer for the Indian side after he won the toss and opted to bat first.

The win over Sri Lanka helped India retain the top spot in the points table with four points, though their net run rate (NRR) reduced to +2.690.

Sri Lanka, despite the defeat on Tuesday, continue to hold the second spot with two points. Their NRR is -0.200.

Pakistan are at the third spot with two points to their credit and an NRR of -1.892 while Bangladesh are at the bottom spot in the table with zero points from two matches.

Updated Asia Cup 2023 points table -

The winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will advance to the final of the tournament. This means that Bangladesh are all but out of the race for a final beth.

If the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is washed out due to rain, Sri Lanka will advance to the final on the basis of a better NRR.