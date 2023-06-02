The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a grand finish earlier this week as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to lift a record-equalling fifth title. With 10 runs needed off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja took CSK across the finishing line, sparking wild celebration in the dugout. During CSK's celebrations, Sakshi asked Dhoni to put the trophy down and give a hug to her and their daughter Ziva. As the trio embraced each other, the video of the adorable interaction between Dhoni and his family has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video:

Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

It's learnt that Dhoni has already been discharged from the hospital after a keyhole surgery was performed for "arthroscopic repair".

Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn't look in his element while running between the wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)