It was a massive heartbreak for the Indian cricket team as the Rohit Sharma-led side fell agonisingly close to lifting the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy after losing to Australia in the final. Playing the tournament at home, India looked unstoppable as they won 10 matches on the trot. The unbeaten run included a win over every other competing side in the tournament and ahead of the summit clash, India were considered to be favourites. During the campaign, star batter Virat Kohli played a massive role with 765 runs as he emerged as the top batter in the competition. As a result, the disappointment was quite clear on his face as India were outplayed by Australia thanks to Travis Head and Pat Cummins.

In an unseen video that is doing the rounds on social media, Kohli can be seen looking dejected following the end of the World Cup final. As the Australian players celebrated their win on the field, Kohli could not hide his sadness while walking towards his teammates and he even disturbed the stumps with his cap.

Meanwhile, ahead of second Test against South Africa, the Indian team has been practicing in full tilt.

Virat Kohli took part in an intense practice session. He faced the Indian bowlers as well as net bowlers.

After a dry spell from 2020-2022, India's star batter Virat Kohli returned to his normal, run-scoring ways with a historic, record-breaking and consistent 2023 as a batter, breaking some massive batting records previously considered untouchable.

