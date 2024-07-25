There have been many instances when a cricket match was paused due to bad weather, a pitch invasion or untimely injuries issues. However, a hilarious incident took place during the recently-concluded second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Amid England's second innings on the fourth day, a unicorn-shaped balloon appeared on the outfield and the incident left the crowd in splits. While the match was paused briefly, a ground staff member immediately rushed to the ground to remove the balloon.

The English crowd say the funny side of it and cheered "ole" in unison.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Joe Root hit a centuy each for the hosts as England won the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge by 241 runs.

Victory in Nottingham was also the first time England had passed 400 in both innings in the 147-year history of Test cricket.

Pope believes England could yet score 600 runs in a single day of Test cricket in the right circumstances for Ben Stokes' men.

Pope was one of four batsmen to score a hundred when England piled up 506-4 on the first day against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022, despite facing a mere 75 overs.

And the England vice-captain believes the team now have the capacity to surpass that feat, but also an ability to adapt to more bowler-friendly conditions as they refine their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

"I think when Baz (England coach Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy took over, we were a batting unit with, not a lack of experience, but a lack of confidence at the time," said Pope.

England, who previously thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's, have now won a Test series for the first time since 2022 as they lead 2-0 ahead of this week's finale at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Drawn campaigns against New Zealand and Australia in 2023, and this year's 4-1 loss in India, checked England's progress in the World Test Championship standings.

They have since undergone a significant revamp of the team, with England record wicket-taker James Anderson, 100-cap veteran Jonny Bairstow, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and experienced spinner Jack Leach all making way for fresh talent.

The newcomers have all made impressive starts, with fast bowler Gus Atkinson taking 12 wickets at Lord's, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir grabbing a five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge and Jamie Smith shining as wicketkeeper-batsman.

(With AFP Inputs)