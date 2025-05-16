Lucknow Super Giants pace sensation Mayank Yadav was ruled out of IPL 2025 after picking up yet another injury. Mayank, who grabbed spotlight after his record-breaking 156.7 Kmph delivery during IPL 2024, missed the first half of the new season due to injury. He played 2 games for Lucknow Super Giants after his comeback but was ruled out once again. According to a report by Times Of India, an official accused LSG of ignoring his 'back swelling' and rushing him back after the initial injury.

The official went on to say that the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the franchise did not follow due procedure while handling the pacer's injury and were merely 'ticking boxes' in his case.

“For a bowler who had such a long absence from the game, it's surprising that it took the CoE just 10-12 sessions to give him a green signal. One-third of those sessions were at a reduced intensity and he started bowling at 80-85% only towards the end of March," the official told Times Of India.

“You get a true picture only when you operate at full tilt and then take enough time to assess how the body is responding to the increased workload. That workload is gradually increased to observe and assess how the body is reacting to different levels of intensity. With Mayank, it looked like mere boxes were ticked," the official added.

Mayank played two games for LSG where he returned with figures of 2/40 and 0/60. However, he was unable to continue as LSG signed New Zealand's Will O'Rourke as his temporary replacement.

“There was a discussion at LSG about this. Mayank was asked about his drop in pace and non-match days activities. He told them that he is giving his best but not able to go beyond and for the non-match day workload, he informed them about his routine which has been going on since the rehab at the CoE. The timing of the decision and the discussions during that meeting made it clear that they had lost trust in him and are unlikely to retain him for the next edition," the said source added.