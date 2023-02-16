Pakistan and its pace bowlers never cease to amaze. Known as a country that has produced some of the most lethal pace bowlers, a new star may be on the horizon. The name of the bowler is Ihsanullah. The 20-year-old right-arm pacer from Khyber Agency, in the north-west of Pakistan, returned with a rich haul of 5/12 while playing for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Courtesy Ihsanullah's show Multan restricted Quetta to just 110. They reached the target in 13.3 overs.

Ihsanullah's victims included Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah. Apart from his devastating figures, Ihsanullah regularly clocked over 140 kph. The delivery with which he bowled Sarfaraz on the third ball of the six over was clocked at 150.3 kph.

Watch: Unheralded Pakistan Pacer Clocks 150 kph, Rattles Sarfaraz's Stumps

Ihsanullah was the best fast bowler in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 (and second best overall), taking 25 wickets in 11 matches at a shade below 20, according to a PSL release.

The highlight of the match came in the eighth over when Ihsanullah accounted for Jason Roy, the highest run-getter in the innings with 27 off 18, and Iftikhar Ahmed on back-to-back deliveries that put the visitors at a precarious 46 for five. Mohammad Nawaz and Umar Akmal tried to steady the ship with a 20-run stand from 4.3 overs, but as the former was trapped LBW by the leg-spin of Usama Mir, who was the best bowler of the aforementioned Pakistan Cup and recently debuted for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand, the floodgates opened again.

Ihsanullah had Umar walking back to the pavilion the next ball – first of the 13th – and three balls later, he rattled Naseem Shah's stumps to record his maiden five-for in the format.

Quetta Gladiators could manage 110 as they were bowled out with seven balls spare.

