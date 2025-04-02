Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken a sudden decision that sent shockwaves in domestic cricket around the country. Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request. Jaiswal's shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it remains to be seen how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.

Now, Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his decision. "It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

"Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it."

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

"Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” a senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

“He wants to play for us and we welcome him. He will be playing for us from the next season,” Goa Cricket Association's secretary Shamba Desai told PTI talking about Jaiswal's move.

Jaiswal could well captain Goa when he is not on national duty.

"Yes, that can happen,” he replied when asked if Jaiswal could be a captaincy candidate for the state.

"He plays for the Indian cricket team so he can be the captain and we will work in the direction to appoint him. Regarding his availability (for the domestic competitions), we are yet to speak,” he added.

Jaiswal is the third cricketer from Mumbai in recent times to have moved to Goa after Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.

Lad and Tendulkar had moved to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The right-handed batter Lad served his cooling-off period before making a successful return to Mumbai last season in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaiswal has been India's first-choice opener since making his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023 and since then he has played 19 games, cementing himself with stellar performances on the biggest stage.

He averages more than 52 in Tests including four hundreds and 10 fifties.

With PTI inputs