U-19 Asia Cup: Defending Champions India Crash Out After Losing To Minnows Bangladesh

The four teams entered the semi-finals are Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan. © ACC

Defending champions India were knocked out of the Under-19 Asia Cup after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh at Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. This was India's second defeat in three days. After being thrashed by Nepal on Sunday, India were once again seen at the receiving end in a do-or-die clash and surrendered meekly against Bangladesh to crash out of the quadrennial event.

Bangladesh, who opted to field first in a match reduced to 32 overs a side due to rain, dealt regular blows. India were struggling at 85 for 4 at the halfway mark.

India were without their star players Prithvi Shaw and Shubham Gill.

India's No. 7 batsman Salman Khan was the top scorer with an unbeaten 39.

Apart from Salman, Harvik Desai (21) and Anuj Rawat (34) chipped in with valuable runs. The last four India batsmen added 71 runs to help India post 187 for 8.

Chasing a meagre 188, openers Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh gave Bangladesh a solid start. The duo stitched 82 runs partnership to put their team in driver's seat.

After Sheikh's wicket, Ghosh continued to hammer India bowlers and stitched an unbroken 83-run stand with Mohammad Tawhid Hridoy to guide their team to the semi-finals.

Ghosh remained unbeaten on 81, while Hridoy made 48 not out.

Afghanistan joined Pakistan in the semi-finals by registering a resounding 134-run win over UAE.

Nepal thrashed Malaysia by eight wickets set up a semi-final against Bangladesh.

The match between Nepal and Malaysia saw a startling collapse. In a 24-over game, Malaysia slipped from 33 without loss to 45 all out.

Nepal then chased down the target in just 5.2 overs to enter the semi-finals.