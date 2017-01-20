Two-Member Panel Suggests 9 Names To Run BCCI, Supreme Court Disagrees Says Too Many

Supreme Court confirmed former cricketers were part of the list of names to run the BCCI.

The two-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court that was tasked to form the Committee of Administrators to run BCCI, on Friday suggested nine names for the job. However, the top court turned down the suggestion, saying that nine people were too many to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India. While the Supreme Court confirmed that some former cricketers were part of the list of administrators, it did not reveal the names, saying some of them will have to be removed from the list.

The top court said no one who is over 70 could be part of the panel and stated that ongoing international matches should not face any trouble as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is there to run the BCCI.

The Supreme Court was initially supposed to name the administrators on Thursday but the case was thereafter listed for Friday.

"The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner that I will also propose a few names for administrators' post," Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), had said.

BCCI is currently without a president and secretary as Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were sacked by the top court on January 2.

Apart from removing Thakur and Shirke, the court also issued show cause notices asking why contempt and perjury proceedings not be initiated against Thakur. According to a July 18 order by the apex court, most BCCI office bearers were ineligible to carry on and the RM Lodha panel had asked the court to remove them.

The ruling had come as consequence of BCCI's unwillingness to implement Lodha panel's recommendations.

On 2 January, the Supreme Court removed Thakur and Shirke saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work.

The verdict had made it clear that as per the recommendations of the Lodha panel which has been accepted by the apex court, no person above 70 years of age, unsound mind, ministers, government servant, convicted persons and those who have held the posts for a cumulative period of nine years and those who are part of any other sports association shall be eligible to hold any position in the cricket bodies.