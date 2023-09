India's legendary captain MS Dhoni was spotted with famous actor Mohanlal Viswanathan. Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. He captained Chennai Super Kings to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title 2023 earlier this year. Currently, the wicketkeeper-batter is away from competitive cricket. On the other hand, Mohanlal, besides being a super-star actor, is also a film producer, playback singer, film distributor, and director. He works mainly in Malayalam film industry but has also contributed with his skills in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

Watch the viral pictures here:

For those who are wondering which ad is this, well this is an Indigo paints advertisement. pic.twitter.com/e3HlISaRFh — Uttkarsh Singh (@Uttupaaji) September 23, 2023

Social media users reacted on the picture.

Legends together — Hussain (@imhussy92) September 23, 2023

Two LEGENDS in one Frame! — ROCKY (@Rocky23697) September 23, 2023

Best Captain and biggest brand of India — Mehwish (@MyWishIsUs) September 23, 2023

Former India captain MS Dhoni continues to inspire upcoming generation of cricketers. Having achieved almost everything as a player and a captain, MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, remains down-to-earth on and off the field.

In a viral video earlier this month, MS Dhoni made a young cricketer's day by giving him a ride on his bike after a training session in Ranchi. MS Dhoni's gesture was a testament to his humility and kindness. The video went viral on social media.

The 42-year-old is arguably India's greatest-ever captain, having led the team to three major ICC triumphs.

Advertisement

Under him, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Overall, MS Dhoni led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Out of these, he won 178, lost 120, tied six and 15 ended in a no-result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. This combined with the trophies he has won, makes him India's most successful captain ever.

In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Safe to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)