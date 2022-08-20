Table-toppers London Spirit will be facing second-placed Trent Rockets in their next match at the ongoing The Hundred Men's Competition on Saturday. It is worth noting that London Spirit are still unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in as many games. Their net run rate is +2.494. On the other hand, Trent Rockets won three of their starting matches before losing to Birmingham Phoenix. The side comes into the Saturday's match on the back of a 25-run win over Oval Invincibles.

Where will Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

When will Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match take place?

The Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will take place Saturday.

What time will Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match start?

The Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

The broadcast of Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match is not available in India.

Where to stream Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match?

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)