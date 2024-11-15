Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh On The Verge Of Huge Record, India Aim For Series Win
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Score: Arshdeep Singh will aim for a historic record as India take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Updates© AFP
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh will aim for a historic record as India take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday. The left-arm pacer is on the verge of surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal to become the India bowler with most T20I wickets. Arshdeep has claimed 92 wickets in 59 matches in the format. He needs only five more to get past Chahal, who has 96 T20I wickets to his credit, in the list. The visitors lead 2-1. India won the first game by 61 runs, but lost the second one by 3 wickets. In the third game, the visitors registered a narrow 11-run victory to take a lead once again in the series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:06 (IST)IND vs SA Live: A venue India loveThe Wanderers 'Bull Ring' has always been a happy hunting ground for India, where they won the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. Even during the previous T20I series a year back, skipper Suryakumar Yadav's last international hundred till date came at this very stadium and that too in a winning cause. The Indian captain, who enjoys a staggering victory percentage of 81.25, having come up trumps in 13 out of the 16 matches, would like to do one better compared to the last series in the Rainbow Nation which had ended in a 1-1 draw with one game being washed out.
- 19:03 (IST)IND vs SA Live: India seek better show from battersCenturies by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma on either side of an inept batting performance has kept India's nose ahead in the series and team would want a more collective batting effort to clinch it 3-1. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh need to make it count with the bat this time.
- 18:30 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Arshdeep eyes massive record!Arshdeep Singh, who has claimed 92 T20I wickets from 59 matches, will aim to become India's leading wicket-taker in the format. If Arshdeep manages to take a five-wicket haul, he will surpass leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (96 T20I wickets) for the record.
- 18:24 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: India eye series win!Team India will be going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg with an aim to register another bilateral series victory. India lead 2-1 in the series. They won the first and third T20I and lost the second game.
- 18:19 (IST)IND vs SA Live: A look at squads -India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash DayalSouth Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.