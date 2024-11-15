India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh will aim for a historic record as India take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday. The left-arm pacer is on the verge of surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal to become the India bowler with most T20I wickets. Arshdeep has claimed 92 wickets in 59 matches in the format. He needs only five more to get past Chahal, who has 96 T20I wickets to his credit, in the list. The visitors lead 2-1. India won the first game by 61 runs, but lost the second one by 3 wickets. In the third game, the visitors registered a narrow 11-run victory to take a lead once again in the series. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I -