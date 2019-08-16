Trent Boult and his Sri Lankan counterparts were involved in a hilarious moment during the Day 2 of the first Test in Galle on Thursday. Trent Boult, while trying to paddle sweep a delivery from spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, found a leading edge as the ball got trapped inside his own helmet. Boult made the moment even more engaging after trying to run away from the Sri Lankan fielders, who tried to circle him. The light moment took place in the 82nd over of the New Zealand innings leaving the players in all smiles. Even the commentators shared a good laugh as the incident broke out.

Watch the hilarious incident here:

Boult contributed 18 runs off the bat in the first innings before he was sent back by Suranga Lakmal. New Zealand scored 249 runs in the first innings after opting to bat.

In reply to New Zealand's first innings total, Sri Lanka were on 143 for two as Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation for a big total.

However a lapse of concentration saw Mendis throw away his wicket in the penultimate ball before tea and they collapsed, losing five wickets for the addition of 18 runs.

Spinner Ajaz Patel became the first New Zealander to claim a five-wicket haul in Galle as the tourists restricted Sri Lanka to 227 for seven at stumps on day two of the first Test on Thursday.