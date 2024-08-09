India cricketer Shardul Thakur has revealed many details about India's victorious tour to Australia in 2020-21, stating that the team had not received good facilities from Cricket Australia. Terming the treatment towards them as "horrible", Thakur stated that then-India captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri were regularly involved in arguments with Cricket Australia, as the team did not receive adequate facilities. Thakur revealed that several negative things were spoken about India, whilst going as far as calling then-Australia Test captain Tim Paine a liar.

In a public appearance, Shardul Thakur revealed his true feelings about the tour when asked what India's famous win at The Gabba in Brisbane meant to him. India had won the four-match Test series 2-1.

"The way they treated us was very horrible," said Thakur. "For four or five days, there would be no housekeeping service in the hotel. If you wanted to change the bedsheets, you would have to walk up five floors when you're tired," he continued.

Thakur revealed that the Governor of Queensland had said that Australia were not happy hosting India. Thakur then proceeded to rubbish an interview given by Tim Paine.

"I heard some interview from Tim Paine. That man was absolutely lying, he was just saving himself by making up things in the media," said Thakur. "But I know the truth - Virat (Kohli) had left - and Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri were regularly fighting with Cricket Australia to give us what we wanted," he added.

Shardul Thakur talking about the previous Australian tour. pic.twitter.com/VbosPREELU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2024

Thakur said that the reaction of the Indian players after winning the match was different to what it would usually be. India had won the tour despite Virat Kohli missing the last three Tests and several injury concerns. In the last Test in Brisbane, India had chased down a mammoth target of 329.

"For the first time ever, we did not even look at the Australians after winning. We wanted to tell them 'Go and sit back in your dressing rooms'," Thakur said.