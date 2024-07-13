The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has congratulated skipper Shubman Gill and his team for their brilliant series victory over Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare in Zimbabwe on Saturday. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill resembled unstoppable Ferraris on a national highway as they resoundingly struck unbeaten fifties to help India thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

In the fourth T20I at the Harare Sports Club, India restricted Zimbabwe to 152/7 in 20 overs and then Jaiswal (93 not out) and Gill (58 not out) carried their bats through to hunt down 156 in just 15.2 overs and seal a massive win with 28 balls to spare.

"What a way to clinch the T20I series! Top stuff from our young guns! @ybj_19 (Yashasvi) and @ShubmanGill were spectacular with the bat in the run chase. Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on a fantastic series win. @BCCI #ZIMvIND," Jay Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

India have fielded in the series a young team led by Shubman Gill minus the majority of stars who helped India clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title with a spectacular win over South Africa in the final in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The team started the series on a disappointing note getting bundled out for 102 while chasing a paltry score of 116. They then rode on a century by opener Abhishek Sharma to thrash the hosts by 100 runs and level the series 1-1. The third T20I also went India's way as they rode on a superb bowling performance by Washington Sundar to beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs to take a 2-1 lead before sealing the series thanks to a brilliant batting display by Jaiswal and Gill.

