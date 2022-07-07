MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday and wishes have been pouring in on social media for the former India captain and legendary cricketer. Dhoni has a special place in the heart of Indian cricket fans and that of almost all players that he has either played with or against. One place, where Dhoni is lot more than just a cricketer or captain is his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

CSK on Thursday posted a video on its Twitter handle which had wishes from its players for the "Thala".

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the main protagonist of the video as he sang a song which had Dhoni's achievements in it. Other players like Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Robin Uthappa and several youngsters wished Dhoni on his birthday in the video.

MS Dhoni led CSK in IPL 2022 after newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja handed back the captaincy to him mid-way through the series to concentrate on his own performance.

This was the second time in its IPL history that CSK had failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Promoted

CSK were the defending champions, having made a stellar comeback in 2021 to win the title.

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles till date.