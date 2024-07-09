India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has dedicated the team's T20 World Cup triumph to captain Rohit Sharma. India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final last week in Barbados, ending a long 11-year wait to lift an ICC trophy. Rohit led the team from the front, scoring 257 runs during the tournament. He scored a match-winning 92 against Australia, and followed it up with another half-century against England in the semi-finals. During a recent interaction, Kuldeep praised Rohit for "loving the team" and leading from the front.

“This World Cup was for him, the way he planned and the way he loved this team. The intent and approach that he used to talk about in team meetings, he implemented that in the tournament while batting, led from the front. So this trophy is for him," Kuldeep told Sports Today.

Kuldeep also praised Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja for their contributions to the team. The three veterans announced their T20I retirement after the final.

"There is probably no better feeling than this. In the final Virat bhai hit the 70-odd runs, won the player of the match. I am sure he will be very happy with his career in the T20 format, same for Rohit bhai. Jadeja as well, he played such brilliant cricket over the years," he added.

On Team India's celebrations with the fans in Mumbai, Kuldeep said: “I'll never forget it. It was the first time I experienced something like that. Rohit bhai probably experienced that earlier as he had won in 2007. What happened in Mumbai was just unreal for me.”

Meanwhile, Kuldeep was one of the vital cogs for the team, having bagged 10 wickets in just four matches during the tournament. He has been rested for the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe, but is likely to return to the team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

India are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka, starting July 27.