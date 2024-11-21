Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India batter Virender Sehwag, hogged all the limelights on Thursday after he smashed a double century for Delhi on Day 1 of their Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya. The 17-year-old Aaryavir smashed an unbeaten 200 as Delhi took a 208-run lead at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. For the record, Cooch Behar Trophy is a four-day cricket tournament organished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Under 19 players.

After opting to bat, hosts Meghalaya managed just 260 runs in the 1st innings. In reply, Aaryavir and Arnav S Bugga stitched 180 runs for the 1st wicket, laying the foundation of Delhi's strong response.

Bugga scored a century before his dismissal on Day 2, but Aaryavir carried his bat to the dressing room at the end of the day's play. He was unbeaten on 200 off just 229 balls.

Apart from Aaryavir, Dhanya Nakra was also unbeaten on 98, scored from 91 balls.

AARYAVIR SCORED DOUBLE HUNDRED



- Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored Double Hundred in the Cooch Behar Trophy, he smashed 200*(229) with 34 fours and 2 sixes.



- JUNIOR SEHWAG IS COMING...!!!! @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/pwecBY8UHD — Poriyalan prabhakaran (@PoriyalanP) November 21, 2024

Earlier this year, Aaryavir made his U-19 debut for Delhi against Manipur in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He announced himself with a well-made 49 as Delhi won the match by 49 runs.

Last year, Sehwag revealed that his son Aaryavir has already set his sights on an IPL contract.

"My son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL. The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got noticed from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn't make it to the Indian team. But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it," Sehwag told Star Sports.