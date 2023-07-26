Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has shaken the entire cricketing world with her unruly behaviour in the third ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet's decision to smash her stumps upon getting dismissed before launching a scathing attack at the umpires in public has not just earned her severe criticism but also a suspension of 2 games. The veteran cricketer has been slammed by many in the Indian spectrum over her behaviour, and now, even former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has criticised her.

According to an ICC release, Harmanpreet fined 75 percent of her match fee over a Code of Conduct breach and also received four demerit points. According to Afridi, the Indian batter should've been fined 100 percent of her match fee.

When asked if a harsher penalty should've been given to Harmanpreet, Afridi agreed, saying that the ICC should've set an example for the future.

"This is not just India. We've seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don't see this often in women's cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive on cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much," Afridi told Samaa TV.

As a result of the accumulation of 4 demerit points, Harmanpreet was automatically suspended for the next two limited-overs games. As per the ruling, a player who gets 4 demerit points, is to miss one Test or two ODIs or 2 T20Is, whichever come next.

The suspension, however, comes at the wrong time for the Indian women's team which is to participate in the Asian Games next. Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, the team will no be without the services of its captain for the two knockout games. In a case India do manage to qualify for the final, Harmanpreet would be able to play.