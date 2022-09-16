Mumbai Indians on Friday appointed South African great Mark Boucher as the new head coach of the franchise. Boucher, who is currently with the South African national team, has helped the Proteas improve their performance in the shorter formats by leaps and bounds. Boucher will take over from long-time MI coach Mahela Jayawardene, who has been given a global role after MI's foray into foreign T20 leagues.

In a video shared on twitter by the franchise, Jayawardene spoke highly of Boucher.

"Mark, he is an exciting coach. The way he has transformed South African white ball cricket. He has been brilliant and he is also someone that we felt thinks differently and will contribute very positively to Mumbai Indians. Specially when we have a group of players with the skill sets that we have. Then we have a younger group that is coming through as well. It's transition that we need to manage and we feel that Mark is the best man for that," Jayawardene said.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the Indian Premier League, having won the title 5 times. They had a miserable 2022 season and would hope to come back strong in 2023.