Pakistan captain Babar Azam is having a year to remember as he has truly come into his own, and in the last three-match ODI series against West Indies, he went on to register 181 runs, including one century and one half-century. In the first ODI, he had played a knock of 103 runs to help Pakistan chase down more than 300 runs. Babar's name was discussed during commentary on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between England and New Zealand, and former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull went on to label him as "the big one".

The clip of Doull praising Babar has now gone viral on social media with many fans showing their liking to what was said about Babar.

Doull had talked about Babar during New Zealand's second innings with the BlackCaps score being 42/1 in 13.3 overs.

"Not many can argue that Babar Azam is probably the best player in the world at the moment, as far as batting in that top-order is concerned. He is unbelievable, Joe Root has got an argument for that. But I mean, Babar is, they talk about big four, at the moment he is the big one," said Doull while commentating on the game for Sky Sports.

The big four is generally a term used to describe Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson, arguably the best batters across formats in the world.

Babar is currently at the top spot in ODI and T20I Rankings while he is in the fourth spot in the Test rankings.

On the other hand, Kohli is yet to register an international century since November 2019. He had last scored a century against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Babar Azam will next be seen in action against Sri Lanka in a Test series, beginning July this year.