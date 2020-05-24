These Crazy Replies To ICC's "Guess The Player" Post Will Make Your Day

With cricket at a complete standstill, the International Cricket Council's Twitter handle has been keeping itself busy with lot of interactive posts, asking users to pitch in with their thoughts to a said tweet. Among them "guess the stadium" seems to be the favourite and has been used numerous times while another one used quite regularly is the "guess the player". While many users take the guessing game quite seriously and do their research to come up with the correct answer, others may be not as much.

Case in point being ICC's "guess the player" tweet on Sunday. Most cricket fans correctly guessed the player's name -- Australia spinner Adam Zampa. Some even posting pictures of his complete tattoo collection. However, some of the replies to the tweet were just plain bonkers.

See for yourself:

Umar Akmal.... — Tribhuvan Singh (@stribhuvan7) May 24, 2020

Yes kane williamson dismissed himself — Himanshu Kulkarni (@krizal_james) May 24, 2020

Guess the player pic.twitter.com/NdARpXyVGt — Indian History (@HistoryBuff1947) May 24, 2020

Donald Trump — Ashish Pandey (@ashpandeyprinsu) May 24, 2020

Anil Kumble — Rajesh Vajresh (@RajeshVajresh) May 24, 2020

Ashok dinda — mahesh sarswat (@sarswatsmahesh) May 24, 2020

Chahal — Akshay Patil (@simplyPatil) May 24, 2020

Shahid Afridi — Omkar Pedamkar (@pedamkar_omkar) May 24, 2020

@PUBGMOBILE_IN @PUBG whoever the player maybe... But that Tattoo looks like the Season 13 PUBG emote... — Bush Wilson (@bushwilson) May 24, 2020

Marcus Stoinis's girlfriend. — Kartik Awandkar (@NonStriker59) May 24, 2020

Usman shinwari — Zain Sohail (@zainsohail) May 24, 2020

The cricketing calendar has been laid to waste by the coronavirus pandemic with bilateral series and big domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponed.

Last month, the ICC in its Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call agreed that the disrupted FTP program would need to be collectively reviewed till 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket.

However, there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break.

Thakur, who has featured in one Test, 11 ODIs and 15 T20s, hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district along with some domestic players.