Australia's pace ace Mitchell Starc added another feather to his cap on Wednesday, becoming the highest wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals. The left-arm quick achieved the milestone during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. Starc, playing in his fifth ICC final, has now taken 11 wickets across tournament deciders, surpassing India's Mohammed Shami, who had claimed 10 wickets in four finals. The record further cements Starc's reputation as a big-match performer for Australia.

The milestone came in style as Starc struck early in South Africa's second innings, cleaning up Aiden Markram for a duck. He followed it up with the dismissal of Ryan Rickelton for 16, ending Day 1 with figures of 2/10 in a fiery spell.

He also became the joint second-highest wicket taker in ICC knockout games. He is sharing the spot with former Aussie legend Glenn McGrath and Mohammed Shami, who each have taken 22 wickets. The top spot is with former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 23 wickets.

His efforts helped Australia put South Africa under pressure, reducing the Proteas to 43/4 at stumps. Trailing by 169 runs, South Africa will face an uphill task when play resumes on Day 2, with Starc expected to continue his assault on a responsive Lord's surface.

Australia had earlier been bowled out for 212 in their first innings, with Kagiso Rabada leading South Africa's charge with a five-wicket haul but Starc's early breakthroughs ensured Australia clawed back momentum by the close of play.

Starc will be eager to extend his record and guide Australia closer to securing their second WTC title.

