The 2023 IPL auction on Friday saw record-breaking bids taking place. England all-rounder Sam Curran became the costliest player to be sold in an IPL auction. He was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum for Rs 18.50 crore. The star player surpassed Chris Morris, who held the record earlier after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore in 2020. However, that was not the end as Cameron Green also went past Morris after fetching a huge sum of Rs 17.50 from Mumbai Indians at the auction on Friday. Ben Stokes then equalled the mark of Morris and became the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auction.

While admitting that all the three players deserved a big bid for them, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that Sam Curran has an edge over Cameron Green and Ben Stokes.

"I think the only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran's ability to bowl in the last five overs. His record has been unbelievable. So, that probably gives him the nod if you're going down the road of a bowling all-rounder," said Finch while speaking on Star Sports.

It is worth highlighting that Sam Curran was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan this year and was also named the Player of the Tournament.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes too has been a star for the England side. He is a superb all-rounder. Stokes can play quickfire knocks and provide crucial breakthroughs to his team.

Talking about the England star, Finch said: "He structures out any side tremendously well because he can bat in the top four, he can bat in the top six, and you can almost bank on him to bowl four overs as well. So, that's a huge asset and I'm not surprised that all three of those guys have been paid what they have been paid there."

