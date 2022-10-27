Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan on Thursday in a Group 2 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Optus Stadium in Perth, edging the Asian giants by a solitary run in the end. Pakistan made heavy weather of chasing the 131-run target, losing wickets at regular intervals. Shan Masood (44) held the innings together but his dismissal brought the lower order batters in and that worked in favour of Zimbabwe.

Sikandar Raza was the star bowler, picking up three key wickets. Brad Evans bowled the crucial last over in which he managed to defend 11 runs in the final over.

Mohammad Nawaz was the man on whom Pakistan was depending to bail them out of a tough spot and he almost delivered, hitting a crucial six in the penultimate over and then getting triple on the first ball of the final over.

Mohammad Wasim Junior at the other end also hit a boundary and then took a single to bring the equation down to 3 needed off 3 balls.

This is where Evans came around the wicket and bowled a dot ball and then sent Nawaz back to make it 3 needed off the last ball. Shaheen Afridi faced the last ball and hit it down the ground. He tried his best to return for a second to force a Super over, but was run out and Pakistan lost by a run.