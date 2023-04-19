Speculations of MS Dhoni's IPL retirement are rife this year. Despite nearing the age of 42, the wicketkeeper-batter is still active in the Indian T20 tournament as a player. For the past couple of years, every season is speculated to be his last one, but Dhoni keeps surprising his fans with yet another appearance in the league. The 2023 season is no exception! Dhoni had called time on his international career in August 2020, but in IPL, he continues to spread his charm with some sensational batting and superb glovework behind the stumps.

Amid the ongoing speculations of his IPL retirement, Dhoni has refrained himself from giving any clear-cut answer.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the former India skipper could be seen replying to a fan's question that was seemingly asked regarding his IPL retirement. Dhoni being Dhoni, came out with a smart answer.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say anything. I don't want to put pressure on him," said Dhoni in the video.

Dhoni had joined the CSK franchise in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. Since, then he has always been a part of the side in IPL, barring the two editions in 2016 and 2017 when the team was banned.

Dhoni, who has lowered down his batting order since IPL 2020, has had a good season so far. His average batting strike rate is 210.71 across five matches in the ongoing edition.