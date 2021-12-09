The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) “thanked” Virat Kohli for leading the Indian ODI side with “grit, passion and determination.” The Indian cricket board's tweet comes a day after Rohit Sharma was appointed India's full-time ODI and T20I captain. BCCI also shared a photo describing Kohli's numbers as an ODI captain. In his 95 ODIs as captain, India won 65 and lost 27. Kohli has a win percentage of 70.43 – the best among all Indian captains. Under the talismanic right-handed batter's captaincy, India won 15 out of 19 bilateral ODI series.

“A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli!,” tweeted BCCI on Thursday.

Kohli had decided to quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021. The prolific batter had cited workload management as the reason behind the move.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for the last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli had stated at the time.

Kohli, however will continue as India's Test captain. The selectors announced the Test squad for the South Africa tour, where India are slated to play three Tests. There too Rohit Sharma was elevated as the vice-captain of the side replacing Ajinkya Rahane. The latter, however, managed to hold on to his spot in the squad, which the saw the return of the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, who had missed the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

India will play three Test matches and three ODI matches as part of the upcoming tour to South Africa. The tour will begin with the opening Test in Centurion from December 26. Rohit will take over as a the full-time ODI captain from the three-match series in South Africa.