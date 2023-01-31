There's still time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season to begin but retired internationals like MS Dhoni have begun putting some work under their belt. In a video that has surfaced online, the former India captain could be seen executing some massive hits in a training session. Dhoni, who will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming edition of the T20 league, is no longer an active player and only featured in the IPL every year. Hence, to put some quality work in the nets is crucial for him to perform in the T20 league.

In the video, Dhoni could be seen sending the ball down the ground with his exquisite hits while facing spinners. Here's the video:

Dhoni was recently spotted meeting the members of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. He was seen interacting with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and the support staff. Even Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to speak to the veteran wicket-keeper batter.

"Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel," Hardik had said about the meeting with Dhoni before the match.

Dhoni, who quit international cricket in August 2020, has continued to feature in the IPL for CSK. While Dhoni still remains a fan-favourite, the chances of him continuing to play in the T20 league beyond this season are fairly slim.

