Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared an edited picture of their two stalwarts MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja enjoying each other's company at a farm. The image has now gone viral on social media. CSK icon Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading his side to a record-equalling five titles. Jadeja, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for the franchise. In fact, both have both featured in every edition of the IPL, spending majority of their careers at CSK.

Recently, CSK took to social media platform X and shared a picture of Jadeja sharing a frame with Dhoni at a farm. In the photo, Jadeja can be seen clicking a selfie with Dhoni standing in the background.

"Imagine Thala & Thalapathy in this field together!," CSK captioned the post.

For the unversed, the original picture was shared by Jadeja earlier this month on Instagram.

"Homeland," Jadjea captioned the picture which was clicked at his farm.

Dhoni has captained the franchise to ten finals in their first 14 IPL seasons and won them five titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He has played in every single edition for CSK, barring two seasons when the franchise was banned from the IPL.

While Dhoni and CSK have been tight-lipped about the player's future in the IPL, there is no denying the fact that the former India captain, now 43, still has a couple of season under his belt.

Jadeja, on the other hand, pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, where he was set to be part of Team 'B'.