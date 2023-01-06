Pakistan's last pair Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed survived 21 balls in fading light after Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a fighting ton as the hosts denied New Zealand a win in the second and final Test at the National Stadium in Karchi. New Zealand were in sight of a series-clinching victory after dismissing Sarfaraz on 118. However, Naseem (15 not out) and Abrar (7 not out) Pakistan to 304/9 in pursuit of a 319-run target before the on-field umpires declared the lights unfeasible to continue with three overs remaining.

After the second game between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a sensational draw, fans flooded Twitter to hail the beauty of Test cricket.

This is peak Test cricket at Karachi. pic.twitter.com/3IiGXXEYw6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2023

The reason why i love test cricket. pic.twitter.com/TFEZyENqQu — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) January 6, 2023

Pakistan were staring at defeat at lunch with the total on 125-5, but Sarfaraz led the fight back during a sixth wicket stand of 123 in three hours with Saud Shakeel who made 32.

Pakistan reached 179-5 at tea, needing a further 140 runs in the 31 overs -- a point from where Sarfaraz sped up the run rate by smashing three boundaries and a six off spinner Michael Bracewell before driving pacer Matt Henry for two to reach his hundred.

But once Pakistan lost Sarfaraz, Hasan Ali (five) and Salman in the space of 14 runs, the target went out of reach.

The previous best winning chase in a Test in Pakistan was 314 by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

(With AFP Inputs)

