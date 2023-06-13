Undoubtedly one of the finest captains the Indian cricket team ha seen, Virat Kohli truly took the team to new levels under his reign. The last few years, however, saw Kohli quitting one format after the other as captain. Though he still remains an active player, the cricketing fraternity does miss him as a skipper, leading the team with his vibrant energy. Former England skipper Eoin Morgan, making a heart-wrenching statement, admitted that the longest format of the game has lost Virat Kohli the captain.

In a chat with The Mirror over the upcoming Ashes between England and Australia, Morgan highlighted how important Kohli, the captain, was for the purest format of the game.

"Test cricket for me is still unbelievable," he said. "But it is a really challenging time for it. It has lost Virat Kohli as a Test captain and he always spoke vividly about how much he loved it and was passionate about it."

During the chat, Morgan said that England captain Ben Stokes is very similar to Kohli in this aspect.

"Stokes is the same, and he has taken on a huge responsibility to the game to make it as attractive as possible," he said.

Having played over 300 white-ball games, Morgan could only feature in 16 Test matches for the England team. The left-handed batter said that he would've even given his left arm to feature for England in the Ashes.

"I would have given my left arm to play in the Ashes," Morgan added. "I went on the 2010/11 tour as the spare batter, but we had such a strong batting line up.

"Every time I had an opportunity against the Aussies particularly in 50-over cricket. I would go 'well, this is the closest I'm getting to playing an Ashes against these guys. If that is where I want to be, then I need to do well here to start with," he said.