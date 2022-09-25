A match that turned one way and the other at the iconic Lord's cricket ground ended in controversial fashion as Deepti Sharma stopped in her run-up to whip the bails off at the non-striker's end to dismiss Charlie Dean, who had fought a lone fight to keep England in the game. With that, England were bowled out and India sealed a 3-0 series win, but the manner of dismissal, as expected, invited controversy and criticism. Among those unhappy with Deepti's run-out of Dean was England men's team pacer Stuart Broad.

"A run out at the non-striker's end and India win!" the ICC tweeted after India's 16-run win.

Replying to it, Broad tweeted: "A run out? Terrible way to finish the game."

In another tweet, the England pacer said: "I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently."

Dean, who was the last England wicket to fall, was devastated, walking away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players.

She had walked in with the score at 65/7 as England chased 170, and put on a 38-run stand with skipper Amy Jones. Even after Jones was dismissed, Dean kept going and even as Kate Cross fell to the retiring Jhulan Goswami, she kept England's hopes alive.

Needing just 17 more runs to win, Dean was run out for 47, a valiant knock down the order that went in vain.

For India, it was a memorable evening, as Jhulan Goswami got a fitting farewell at Lord's with a 3-0 series win.

Goswami bowled a brilliant spell of 2/30 in her 10 overs to sign off on her international career.