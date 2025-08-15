The Indian cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2025 will be picked on August 19 in Mumbai, according to a report by Times Of India. The report further claimed that India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will be travelling to Mumbai from Bengaluru to attend the selection meeting. Suryakumar is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence where he is undergoing rehab following a sports hernia surgery. He has already started batting at the nets and this will confirm that Suryakumar will remain the captain for Asia Cup.

"Yes, the team for the Asia Cup will be picked on Aug 19 in Mumbai. The selection committee meeting will be followed by a press conference by chief selector, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar," a BCCI source said.

There has been reports that Shubman Gill will be appointed vice-captain but a BCCI source said that he may find it hard to make the cut. The report added that Shreyas Iyer and Yashavi Jaiswal may also miss out on selection with selectors reportedly asking the young opener to concentrate on Test cricket.

"In fact, with India looking to persist with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Gill is currently struggling to even make it to the side. Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a great series in England, and middle-order bat Shreyas Iyer are likely not to be picked for the T20 side. Jaiswal has been told by the selectors to focus on red-ball cricket," a source revealed.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1,107 runs in all of T20S at an average of 36.90, with a strike rate of 161.13 and eight fifties. His best score is 75 after the T20 WC win. However, his international form saw a steep decline.

Since last year's T20 WC, Gill has scored 893 runs in 22 matches at an average of 47.00, with a strike rate of over 147 and eight fifties. His best score is 93*.

So, with the presence of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma and captain Surya being around, the top order is too cramped for Gill to fit in.

Just like Gill, Jaiswal played his last T20I in July 2024, with India utilising his Test abilities during the home season and away assignments in Australia and England, where he scored 391 and 411 runs respectively in a series.

(With ANI inputs)