Pakistan Shaheens got off to a superb start in the Top End T20 Series in Australia. The side registered a dominating 79-run victory over Bangladesh A in the series opener at Darwin on Thursday. Yasir Khan, Khawaja Nafay and Abdul Samad scored fifties as Pakistan Shaheens posted a massive total of 227 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the side bundled out Bangladesh A for 148, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Faisal Akram and Saad Masood.

While it was a memorable start for the Pakistan Shaheens, the match hogged limelight for a wrong reason. It was Nafay losing his cool at Yasir that got into the focus. The duo stitched a solid 118-run partnership for the opening wicket before the incident took place.

It happened on the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Mrittunjoy Chowdhury. The pacer went with a fuller delivery into the body of Yasir, who tried to smash it away but missed. The ball hit his pad and then his leg before going to the leg side, right next to the pitch.

Nafay called for a single and Yasir too took a step forward before realising that the ball was so close and Bangladesh A wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had almost approached it. The batter on strike got back to his crease and this left Nafay with no option but to try and return to the non-striker's end.

Before Nafay could get to the other end, the wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler at the non-striker's end and the run-out was effected.

Getting out through a horrible mix-up, Nafay could not control his anger and lashed out at his partner for the dismissal. He thew his bat on the ground and started shouting at his partner. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Maybe the two Pakistani openers will talk through their mix up nice and calmly...



Or maybe Yasir and Nafay have a different way of communicating #TopEndT20 | Live on 7plus pic.twitter.com/40kLUR2PBA — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 14, 2025

Pakistan Shaheens will play their next match against Perth Scorchers Academy on August 16.