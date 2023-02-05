In the third T20I between India and New Zealand, which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week, young opening batter Shubman Gill stole the show with his blistering century. Gill, who had scored his maiden double century in the ODI series against the Kiwis, slammed an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls, setting up India's series-clinching win. While Gill was toying with the New Zealand bowlers, a fan was seen holding a placard, which read, "Tinder, Shubman se match karado."

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

The photo had gone viral on social media.

Not only that, Tinder, as part of its innovative branding strategy, placed the female fan's viral photo, on advertisement hoardings across Nagpur, which will host the first Test between India and Australia from February 9.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who is part of the Indian team squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took to Twitter and shared the photos of the advertisement banners, possibly to pull Shubman Gill's leg.

"Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le," Umesh captioned the photos.

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

Now, Gill has responded to her fan's viral request as he shared a teasing video of his Tinder profile on Instagram.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"Dekh toh liya, ab tum dekho theek se," he captioned the video.

During the Test series against Australia, Gill is likely to open the batting, alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Featured Video Of The Day

Which Was The Most Precious Wish To Sania Mirza?