Fighting in the field of cricket is nothing new. Players often engage in verbal battles. While some end on the spot, some become really serious and end up with physical altercations. The latter one was witnessed during a cricket match where two batters of the same team got engaged in a fight and ended up hammering each other with bats. A miscommunication between the batters led to a run-out after which both of them had a war of words. The verbal fight transformed into a physical battle in no time.

The video of the fight is going viral on social media.

Watch it here:

Talking about international cricket, the ODI World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The hosts have already confirmed their spot for the semi-final and they enjoy a eight-match winning streak.

In their last league match, India are set to face Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Netherlands will have a steep mountain to climb when they face in-form India, but for all-rounder Logan van Beek the World Cup match offers a chance to change the career path of Dutch players. Van Beek has taken 12 wickets from seven matches, two behind leader and fellow pacer Bas de Leede.

"We are about to have one of the most amazing cricketing experiences - playing in front of a full house at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against the best team in the world right now.

"Yes, it is a little bit of nerve-wracking but also exciting. You know, it is a chance for us...one, if the boys are able to beat them then it is a massive upset and two, some of the guys can have amazing individual performances and change the trajectory of their careers," Van Beek told PTI.

While admiring the performance of Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who have together taken 41 wickets in the event, Van Beek was aware of the challenge of tackling them.

"Bumrah, Shami and Siraj, they have been awesome to watch and it is going to be pretty tough facing them on Sunday. They are very unique in their bowling styles but it is their consistency and the relentlessness that I admire a lot.

"That's what I am trying to learn watching them, bowling with their energy and skills consistently," he noted.

(With PTI Inputs)