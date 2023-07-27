Brno Cricket Club players Riaz Afridi and Rahat Ali almost collided after the former came in front of the latter to complete a catch. The incident happened during Brno's match against the Prague Tigers in the ECS Czechia T10. Brno pacer Satyajit Sengupta bowled a looping slower delivery to Tigers' opener GM Hasanat, who mistimed his pull and the ball went high in the air. Rahat, who was deployed at mid-off, settled under the high ball to take the catch. However, Afridi came running in from mid-on and took the charge.

Rahat, however, was not impressed with Afridi's effort, which almost saw the two players collide.

The incident is perfectly sums up the word "lack of trust" within the teammates. Even the commentator thought that Afridi doesn't trust his captain Rahat and decided to grab the ball without making any call.

Speaking of the match, Brno Cricket Club won the match by 10 wickets after opting to bowl.

Batting first, Tigers were restricted to a below-par total of 53/7 in 10 overs.

Sengupta was the pick of the bowlers with his spell of 3/7 in two overs.

Advertisement

In reply, Openers Mohammad Ratul and Sengupta played unbeaten knocks of 15 and 33 as Brno chased down the total with 39 balls to spare.

The win saw Brno remain third in the points table, behind Prague Cricket Club and Bohemian.

Prague sit at the top with 25 points, with Bohemian and Brno on 16 points each, and only separated by net run rate.

Tigers, on the other hand, occupy the bottom spot with eight points from 13 matches.

Advertisement